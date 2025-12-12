Azerbaijani oil price in global market falls by over 1%
Energy
- 12 December, 2025
- 10:46
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.87, or 1.13%, to $64.36 per barrel, Report informs.
February futures for Brent crude were traded at $61.99 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.98 or 1.5%, amounting to $63.31.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
