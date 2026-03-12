Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $95
Energy
- 12 March, 2026
- 09:45
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on the world market increased by $5.09, or 5.63%, to $95.43, a source in the oil market told Report.
According to the results of the trading, the price of May futures for Brent crude oil amounted to $91.46.
The price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude at the FOB basis at Turkish Ceyhan port increased by $5.07 or 5.87%, amounting to $91.40.
In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of one barrel of oil has been calculated at $65.
