Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $95

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on the world market increased by $5.09, or 5.63%, to $95.43, a source in the oil market told Report.

According to the results of the trading, the price of May futures for Brent crude oil amounted to $91.46.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude at the FOB basis at Turkish Ceyhan port increased by $5.07 or 5.87%, amounting to $91.40.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of one barrel of oil has been calculated at $65.