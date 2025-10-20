Azerbaijani minister: Foundations of Shams, Ufug solar power plants to be laid soon

The foundations of the Shams and Ufug solar power plants (SPPs), each with a capacity of 50 MW, are planned to be laid in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil soon, reads an article by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov published in the official newspaper in connection with Energy Workers' Day, Report informs.

The article notes that Azerbaijan plans to successfully complete the first stage of green energy development within the next two years-the construction of 10 solar and wind power plants:

"As part of this plan, the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm will be fully operational by the end of the year. Of the 37 turbines in the Absheron and Khizi sections of the plant, 35 (with a capacity of 227.5 MW) have already been installed, and the installation of the remaining two turbines will be completed in October. One of the two 220/33 kV substations has already been built and is fully operational, and construction of the other substation will be completed next month."

The minister added that construction of the 445 MW Bilasuvar solar power plant recently began, with the installation of the first panel: "This plant, which will consist of more than 943,000 panels, is one of the largest solar energy projects in the region. Work is continuing consistently, in accordance with plans to commission this plant, the 315 MW Neftchala solar power plant next year, the 240 MW Absheron-Garadagh wind power plant, and the 240 MW Shafag solar power plant in 2027."

The minister emphasized that by 2030, the installed renewable energy capacity of Azerbaijan's power grid will reach 38%.