Azerbaijan will liberalize prices for water heating services

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into consideration the limited circle of water heating services, as well as inexpedience of centralized heating services in countries with soft climatic conditions (Turkey, Georgia, etc.) like Azerbaijan, the measures will be taken towards liberalization of water heating services aimed at applying principles of market economy, raising quality of services and improving economical operations of enterprises.

Report informs referring to Strategic Road Map for development of public services (electricity, heating, water, gas) in Azerbaijan.

“Taking into account concessions applied for sale of gas to enterprises exploiting natural gas for production purposes (with monthly volume no less than 10 mln cub.m.) through direct access to main gas pipelines, possibility for “Azeristiliktechizat” OJSC, whose consumption is above 14.5 mln cub.m, to take advantage of this concessions will be considered”.

It is intended to raise incomes of heating enterprises by 5.1 mln AZN (including 3.4 mln AZN from adjustment of established limits for budget organizations to real demand and 1.7 mln AZN from determination of tariffs for consumer group not in accordance with living area, but with overall area of apartment) through implementation of priorities aimed at solution of existing problems in heating supply systems.