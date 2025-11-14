Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan transports 30.58M tons of oil via main pipelines

    Energy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 16:02
    Azerbaijan transported 30.5807 million tons of oil through its main pipelines in January–October, a 4% decrease compared with the ten months of 2024, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

    During the specified period, 74.4% of total oil transportation was carried out via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline. A total of 22.7608 million tons of oil passed through BTC, 5.9% less than in the same period last year.

    Of the oil transported via BTC, 85.1% - or 19.3691 million tons - consisted of Azerbaijani crude, while 14.9% - or 3.3917 million tons - came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

    In the ten-month period, the volume of Azerbaijani oil transported through BTC fell by 1.7%, whereas oil volumes from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan declined by 24.2%.

    The BTC pipeline primarily carries crude from Azerbaijan's Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) fields and condensate from the Shah Deniz field, along with additional crude and condensate from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

    BTC kəməri ilə nəql edilən tranzit neftinin həcmi 24 %-dən çox azalıb
    Объем транспортируемой по БТД транзитной нефти сократился более чем на 24%

