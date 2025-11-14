Azerbaijan transports 30.58M tons of oil via main pipelines

Azerbaijan transported 30.5807 million tons of oil through its main pipelines in January–October, a 4% decrease compared with the ten months of 2024, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

During the specified period, 74.4% of total oil transportation was carried out via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline. A total of 22.7608 million tons of oil passed through BTC, 5.9% less than in the same period last year.

Of the oil transported via BTC, 85.1% - or 19.3691 million tons - consisted of Azerbaijani crude, while 14.9% - or 3.3917 million tons - came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

In the ten-month period, the volume of Azerbaijani oil transported through BTC fell by 1.7%, whereas oil volumes from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan declined by 24.2%.

The BTC pipeline primarily carries crude from Azerbaijan's Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) fields and condensate from the Shah Deniz field, along with additional crude and condensate from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.