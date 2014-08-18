Azerbaijan to cut oil production and to increase gas production

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ During January-July 2014, oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 24.922 mln tons, Report informs refering to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the same period in 2013, oil production declined by 2.2%. During the reporting period 10.764 bln cubic meters of marketable gas was produced in Azerbaijan.

In comparison with January-July 2013 production of marketable natural gas increased by 4.7%.

At the end of 2013, oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 43.5 mln tons. According to the SOCAR’s forecasts, in 2014, total oil production in the country is projected to be 41.2 mln tons. Marketable gas production was 17.9 bln cubic meters in last year.