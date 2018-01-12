Azerbaijan sold 251 mln tons of profit oil so far

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ 445.4 mln tons of oil and 140.5 bln cum of gas have been produced from the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea since beginning of the development (1997).

Report informs, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, First Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said in his interview with AZERTAC.

"The participants of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" project have already been generating income from profit oil for already 19 years. 250.7 mln tons of profit oil of Azerbaijan's share sold in the world market till January 1, 2018, which makes 55% of all oil produced from ACG", Kh. Yusifzade stated.

According to him, 466.7 mln tons of oil brought to the world market by January 1, 2018, up to 350 mln tons of which was transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.