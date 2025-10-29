Azerbaijan selects consulting firm to develop hydrogen production roadmap

The selection of a consulting company for the development of a hydrogen production roadmap for Azerbaijan has entered the final stage, said Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, at the XIII International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

According to Javid Abdullayev, international consulting companies are showing great interest in participating closely in this project: "The short list is already prepared. We have sufficiently discussed the technical assignment. We will try to take advantage of all the benefits that Azerbaijan's geopolitical position can provide regarding hydrogen, as well as our oil potential and all the advantages of the country's energy supply resources being in a very positive balance. Hydrogen energy should become one of the energy types of the future, and it probably will."