Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Azerbaijan sees almost 23% surge in diesel fuel output

    Energy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 16:57
    Azerbaijan sees almost 23% surge in diesel fuel output

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced approximately 2.55 million tons of diesel fuel, valued at just over 5.53 billion manats (just over $3.25 billion), marking a 22.9% increase in volume and a 13.7% surge in value year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan produced nearly 1.47 million tons of motor gasoline (+17.2%), 59,000 tons of fuel oil (+2.2 times), 225,800 tons of liquefied gas (+32.2%), 690,700 tons of kerosene (+22.9%), and 240,800 tons of petroleum coke (+31.3%).

    Production of lubricating oils amounted to 36,600 tons (-48.2%), while petroleum bitumen production totaled 259,300 tons (-2.1%).

    Azerbaijan diesel fuel output State Statistical Committee
    Ötən il Azərbaycanda dizel yanacağının istehsalı 23 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Азербайджан в 2025 году увеличил производство дизельного топлива почти на 23%

    Latest News

    17:10

    NATO deputy secretary general to visit Baku

    Other
    17:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits social and cultural institutions in Addis Ababa

    Foreign policy
    17:05

    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on cooperation in financial sector

    Finance
    16:57

    Azerbaijan sees almost 23% surge in diesel fuel output

    Energy
    16:47

    Several killed in blast in Afghan capital Kabul

    Other countries
    16:31

    Putin invited to join Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin says

    Other countries
    16:29

    President Ilham Aliyev honored with 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

    Foreign policy
    16:11

    Azerbaijan posts almost 5% increase in mobile communications revenues

    ICT
    16:06

    About 17M tons of cargo transported by rail in 2025 in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed