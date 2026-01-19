Azerbaijan sees almost 23% surge in diesel fuel output
Energy
- 19 January, 2026
- 16:57
In 2025, Azerbaijan produced approximately 2.55 million tons of diesel fuel, valued at just over 5.53 billion manats (just over $3.25 billion), marking a 22.9% increase in volume and a 13.7% surge in value year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan produced nearly 1.47 million tons of motor gasoline (+17.2%), 59,000 tons of fuel oil (+2.2 times), 225,800 tons of liquefied gas (+32.2%), 690,700 tons of kerosene (+22.9%), and 240,800 tons of petroleum coke (+31.3%).
Production of lubricating oils amounted to 36,600 tons (-48.2%), while petroleum bitumen production totaled 259,300 tons (-2.1%).
