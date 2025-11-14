Azerbaijan's retail fuel sales rise 7.8% in Jan–Oct 2024

In January-October 2024, Azerbaijan's retail network sold automobile gasoline and diesel fuel worth 3.16 billion manats ($1.86 billion), marking a 7.8% increase compared with the same period last year, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

During the ten months, expenditures on gasoline and diesel accounted for 6% of total consumer spending on goods for final consumption.

In the same period, total retail turnover in Azerbaijan reached 52.62 billion manats ($30.95 billion), including 28.67 billion manats ($16.86 billion) on food, beverages, and tobacco products, and 23.95 billion manats ($14.08 billion) on non-food items. Compared with January–October 2023, retail turnover rose 3.8% in real terms, with a 1.3% increase for food, beverages, and tobacco, and a 6.7% rise for non-food goods.