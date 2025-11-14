Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan's retail fuel sales rise 7.8% in Jan–Oct 2024

    Energy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 15:01
    Azerbaijan's retail fuel sales rise 7.8% in Jan–Oct 2024

    In January-October 2024, Azerbaijan's retail network sold automobile gasoline and diesel fuel worth 3.16 billion manats ($1.86 billion), marking a 7.8% increase compared with the same period last year, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

    During the ten months, expenditures on gasoline and diesel accounted for 6% of total consumer spending on goods for final consumption.

    In the same period, total retail turnover in Azerbaijan reached 52.62 billion manats ($30.95 billion), including 28.67 billion manats ($16.86 billion) on food, beverages, and tobacco products, and 23.95 billion manats ($14.08 billion) on non-food items. Compared with January–October 2023, retail turnover rose 3.8% in real terms, with a 1.3% increase for food, beverages, and tobacco, and a 6.7% rise for non-food goods.

    Azerbaijan Retail fuel sales State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan əhalisinin 10 aylıq xərclərinin 6 %-i yanacaqla bağlı olub
    В Азербайджане 6% расходов населения за 10 месяцев пришлось на топливо

    Latest News

    15:43

    Explosion at Azersilah plant in Shirvan kills one

    Incident
    15:41

    Azerbaijan's population grows by 28,758 since start of 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:31

    Nearly 238,000 unemployed registered in Azerbaijan as of November 1

    Social security
    15:31

    Over 36,000 marriages registered in Azerbaijan in nine months

    Incident
    15:17

    Mother and two children die after suspected food poisoning in Istanbul

    Other countries
    15:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank participates in IMF-backed event in Zurich

    Finance
    15:07

    Referees to officiate Azerbaijan–France World Cup qualifier announced

    Football
    15:01

    Azerbaijan's retail fuel sales rise 7.8% in Jan–Oct 2024

    Energy
    14:52

    Ziyafat Asgarov: Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen humanitarian cooperation within CIS

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed