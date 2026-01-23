Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's oil exports to Czechia exceeded 1.4M tons in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 1.405 million tons of crude oil, valued at approximately $742.1 million to the Czech Republic, down 20.6% in volume and 1.4 times in value year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    Crude oil exports to Czech Republic accounted for 6% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports in 2025.

    According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported just over 23.38 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $12.1 billion last year.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $49.423 billion in 2025. Of this, $25.043 billion came from exports and $24.380 billion from imports.

    Ötən il Azərbaycanın Çexiyaya ixrac etdiyi neftin həcmi açıqlanıb

