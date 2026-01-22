Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to hold event on International Clean Energy Day
- 22 January, 2026
- 15:12
An event dedicated to International Clean Energy Day is planned to be held in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.
According to Report, this issue has been included in the work plan of the parliament's Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology for the spring session of 2026.
In addition, the plan also reflects a visit to the Garadagh Solar Power Plant to highlight the role of renewable energy in the transition to a green economy.
