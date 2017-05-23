Azerbaijan's Energy Minister leaves for the OPEC's Vienna meeting

© Report.az

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev has today paid an official visit to Vienna, Austria .

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zamina Aliyeva told Report.

N. Aliyev will represent Azerbaijan at 172nd meeting of the Council of Ministers with participation of OPEC and non-OPEC countries on May 24-25.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister is expected to meet with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Head of the Joint Monitoring Committee of Ministers of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Kuwait's oil minister Essam al-Marzouq.

Notably, the report prepared on the basis of analysis of economic growth, the impact of the implementation of commitments on the reduction of production in oil market and trends in the energy market will be disclosed.

Extension of the agreement for the second half of 2017, or making any other decision based on results of this report will be known.