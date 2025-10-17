Azerbaijan's electricity output reaches 21.8B kWh in Jan–Sep 2025

According to operational data for nine months of 2025, total electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 12.1 million kWh (0.1%), amounting to 21798.7 million kWh, Report informs, citing the Energy Ministry.

During this period, electricity production at TPPs amounted to 18659.6million kWh, at HPPs to 2414.3 million kWh, and on other sources to 724.8 million kWh, as well as 30.5 million kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 511.0 million kWh at SPPs, and 183.3 million kWh at the solid household waste incineration plant.

Compared to the same period last year, electricity generation from renewable sources increased by 64.5 million kWh, amounting to 3139.1 million kWh.

During 9 months, electricity generation made up 19520.7 million kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (17070.6 million kWh at TPPs, 2401.1 million kWh at HPPs, 49.0 million kWh at SPPs), 21.5 million kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 2256.5 million kWh on Independent Power Plants.

In the reporting period, electricity imports amounted to 145.4 million kWh while exports amounted to 989.6 million kWh.