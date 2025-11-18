Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to France triple

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 281,055 tons of crude oil to France, valued at just over $143 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the exports grew by 3.1 times in volume and rose by 2.5 times in value.

During 10 months, crude oil exports to France accounted for 1.35% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported just over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion in the initial ten months of 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion during the reporting period. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports.