Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Bulgaria surge 4.5-fold

    Energy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:29
    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Bulgaria surge 4.5-fold

    Azerbaijan exported 358,842.99 tons of crude oil to Bulgaria in January-August 2026.

    According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $253.1135 million.

    Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of exports increased 4.53-fold, while their value rose 5.25-fold.

    Crude oil supplied to Bulgaria accounted for 2.44% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Azerbaijan's exports Crude oil exports Bulgaria
    Azərbaycan Bolqarıstana neft satışını 4.5 dəfədən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан нарастил поставки нефти в Болгарию более чем в 4,5 раза

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