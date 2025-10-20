Azerbaijan reveals plans for electricity export from Nakhchivan to Türkiye

Joint studies are underway between Azerbaijan and Türkiye to assess the potential for electricity exports from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Türkiye and its integration into the regional power grid, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in an article published in the official newspaper on the occasion of Energy Workers' Day.

Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan possesses the potential not only for the direct transmission of electricity from Nakhchivan to Türkiye and subsequently to Europe, but also for transit via the Zangazur corridor through Armenia

"This initiative not only connects Nakhchivan's power system to the national energy grid, but also carries strategic importance for the implementation of the ‘Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan AR)–Türkiye–Europe Energy Hub' project. As part of the project, preparatory and engineering work is underway for the construction of a 400/330/110/35/10 kV converter substation in Nakhchivan, along with the 330 kV Jabrayil–Nakhchivan and 400 kV Nakhchivan–Türkiye transmission lines," he said.

The minister added that the infrastructure linking the Jabrayil energy hub to Nakhchivan will not only integrate these strategic regions, but also help balance and strengthen the country's green energy supply policy. "Through the Zangazur corridor, regional interconnections, key to securing lasting peace, will diversify routes and markets for green energy from other regions of Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea, and Central Asia, positioning Azerbaijan as a major energy transit hub in the region. This next phase of regional renewable energy development, including the Zangazur Corridor, is based on harnessing the Caspian Sea's vast wind energy potential and creating green energy corridors that connect the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe via Azerbaijan. These projects will further strengthen Azerbaijan's strategic role in Europe's energy supply and shape a new geo-economic architecture for energy cooperation across Eurasia. Currently, measurement and monitoring activities are underway to assess wind energy potential in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, and work continues to designate relevant marine areas as renewable energy zones."