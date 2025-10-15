Azerbaijan produces 20.7 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

Azerbaijan produced 20.7 million tons of petroleum, including condensate, from January to September 2025, Report informs, citing the Energy Ministry's operative data.

This makes a decrease of 0.9 million tons, or 4.2%, compared to the same period in 2024.

Of the total volume, 12 million tons came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil fields - 0.5 million tons (4%) less than in the first nine months of last year.

The Shah Deniz field accounted for 2.9 million tons of condensate, a year-on-year drop of 0.2 million tons or 6.5%.

Additionally, 0.4 million tons of condensate were produced from the Absheron field - the same as in the same period of 2024.

SOCAR, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, produced 5.4 million tons of oil (including condensate), which is 0.2 million tons or 3.6% less than in the first nine months of the previous year.