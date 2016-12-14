Azerbaijan produced over 1 mln tons of gasoline in 2016

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November of the current year the volume of oil production in the country in terms of value amounted to 2 487.3 million AZN.

Report informs referring to State Statistical Committee (SSC), this is less by 9.6% compared to the same period last year.

During 11 months made 1 048.0 thousand tons of gasoline produced, which is less by 6,8% compared to the corresponding period last year.

During the reporting period, 2 147,2 thousand tons of diesel fuel produced, which is less by 17.8% compared to the same period last year.

During this period, 175,2 thousand tons of gasoline for petrochemical industry, 579,0 thousand tons of kerosene, 457,6 thousand tons of heating oil, 9,2 thousand tons of lubricants, 170,2 thousand tons of bitumen and 184,9 thousand tons of oil coke produced.

Gasoline production for the petrochemical industry decreased by 5.2% year on year, kerosene - 8.7%, lubricating oils - 63.1%, petroleum coke - 16.8%.