Azerbaijan produced 7 million tons of crude oil in Q3 2025

In the third quarter of 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) carried out 12,000 meters of drilling, Report informs, citing the SOCAR.

During this period, SOCAR produced 1.8 million tons of oil and 1.94 billion cubic meters of gas from fields it operates independently or as a majority stakeholder.

At the same time, nationwide gas production increased by 7.4% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 13 billion cubic meters. Overall, Azerbaijan produced 7 million tons of crude oil in the third quarter of 2025.

In the specified period, SOCAR exported 4.1 million tons of oil to foreign markets. This figure includes oil extracted by SOCAR itself as well as the profit shares of oil produced by international consortia operating in Azerbaijan, which are allocated to the Azerbaijani state and SOCAR. Nationwide natural gas exports totaled 6.3 billion cubic meters, while domestic consumption stood at 2.4 billion cubic meters. Natural gas exports increased by 8.7%.

In the third quarter, SOCAR processed 1.7 million tons of oil and 760 million cubic meters of gas. A total of 639,200 tons of oil, petrochemical, and gas-chemical products produced at SOCAR's facilities in Azerbaijan were exported to foreign markets. Exports of oil, petrochemical, and gas-chemical products rose by 2.7%.