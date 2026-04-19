Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan oil exports to Bulgaria rise 65% in 1Q2025

    Energy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 09:59
    Azerbaijan oil exports to Bulgaria rise 65% in 1Q2025

    In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan exported more than 130,800 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products to Bulgaria, accounting for 2.57% of the country's total oil exports.

    Report, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, informs that export volumes to Bulgaria rose by 65.05% year on year (51,560 tonnes).

    During the period, the value of the exports reached $67.86 million, marking an increase of 40.71% ($19.63 million) compared with the same period of 2025.

    Overall, in the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 5.077 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products, down 15.53% from 6.011 million tonnes a year earlier. The value of exports exceeded $2.5 billion, which is 25.05% ($835.94 million) lower than in January–March 2025.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan supplied 165,525 tonnes of oil and petroleum products to Bulgaria worth $92.288 million.

    Azerbaijan's exports Oil exports energy sector Bulgaria
    Azərbaycan Bolqarıstana neft ixracını 65 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил экспорт нефти в Болгарию на 65%

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