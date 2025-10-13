Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 91,000 barrels per day in September

    Energy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 17:39
    Daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 460,000 barrels in September 2025, up 4,000 barrels compared to August, Report informs, referring to OPEC.

    Within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's oil production quota for the current year is 551,000 barrels per day. This means that Azerbaijan fell behind the OPEC+ quota by 91,000 barrels per day in September.

    Overall, Azerbaijan"s daily oil production averaged 465,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2025, 462,00 barrels in the second quarter, and 458,000 barrels in the third quarter.

    In 2024, the average daily oil production in the country stood at 482,000 barrels.

