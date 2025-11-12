Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in October

    Energy
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 17:45
    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in October

    Daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 460,000 barrels in October 2025, down 2,000 barrels compared to September, Report informs, referring to OPEC.

    Within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's oil production quota for the current year is 551,000 barrels per day. This means that Azerbaijan fell behind the OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in September.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's daily oil production averaged 465,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2025, 461,00 barrels in the second quarter, and 458,000 barrels in the third quarter.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, the average daily oil production in the country stood at 482,000 barrels.

    Azerbaijan daily oil production OPEC OPEC+ quota
    Azərbaycan oktyabrda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 90 min barel geri qalıb
    Азербайджан в октябре отставал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 90 тыс. б/с

    Latest News

    19:18

    5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Mediterranean Sea

    Other countries
    19:07

    Canada sanctions Russian drone makers, ‘shadow fleet" vessels

    Other countries
    18:47

    Putin, Tokayev sign declaration on strategic partnership between Russia, Kazakhstan

    Region
    18:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijani FM meets Bangladesh's non-resident ambassador

    Foreign policy
    18:09

    BTC pipeline sees 577,000 bpd oil export in September

    Energy
    17:55

    Remains of servicemen who died in plane crash in Georgia to be brought to Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    17:49

    Bus accident kills at least 37 in southern Peru, official says

    Other countries
    17:45

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in October

    Energy
    17:38

    Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to sign defense cooperation deal with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed