    Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss implementation of oil refining projects

    Energy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 18:23
    Azerbaijan and Kuwait have engaged in discussions on the implementation of oil refining projects, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of our working visit to the State of Kuwait, we met with Tareq Sulaiman Al-Roumi, Minister of Oil of Kuwait, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, and expressed satisfaction with the growing strength of bilateral economic relations.

    The discussions covered the implementation of oil refining projects, trade in oil and gas products, and opportunities for cooperation across both traditional and renewable energy sectors.

    We also shared perspectives on Azerbaijan's active role in regional and global energy initiatives, as well as on the effective management of natural resources in the transition toward a sustainable economy," reads the post.

    Azərbaycan və Küveyt neft emalı layihələrinin həyata keçirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Кувейт обсудили реализацию проектов по переработке нефти

