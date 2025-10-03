Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull co-op in nuclear industry

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Chairman of the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliyev have discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the nuclear industry and the peaceful uses of nuclear technology, Report informs referring to the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency.

The parties discussed the exchange of experience in the regulation and oversight of the nuclear industry, nuclear and radiation safety, environmental monitoring, and the handling of radioactive materials.

They also focused on the training and professional development of specialists, as well as the prospects for the implementation of modern technologies.

"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries united by long-standing ties and a shared commitment to the development of safe and peaceful nuclear energy. We intend to continue exchanging experiences and strengthening cooperation for the benefit of our countries and the entire region," noted Almasadam Satkaliyev.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and further developing partnerships in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.