Azerbaijan, Israel discuss strengthening collaboration in oil, gas sector

Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed expanding joint activities in the oil and gas sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"During our working visit to the State of Israel, we held a productive meeting with Eli Cohen, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of Israel. We exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the fields of energy and water management, as well as expanding joint activities in oil and gas," reads the post.