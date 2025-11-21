Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss strengthening collaboration in oil, gas sector

    Energy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 11:37
    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss strengthening collaboration in oil, gas sector

    Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed expanding joint activities in the oil and gas sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "During our working visit to the State of Israel, we held a productive meeting with Eli Cohen, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of Israel. We exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the fields of energy and water management, as well as expanding joint activities in oil and gas," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Israel Mikayil Jabbarov meeting Eli Cohen oil and gas sector collaboration
    Azərbaycan və İsrail neft-qaz sahəsində əməkdaşlığın dərinləşdirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Израиль обсудили углубление нефтегазового сотрудничества

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed