Azerbaijan, Iran mull energy projects, upcoming meeting of joint commission
Energy
- 12 February, 2026
- 16:04
Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed energy cooperation.
Report informs, citing the Ministry of Energy, that the discussions took place in Baku during a meeting between Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Demirchilou.
"The parties exchanged views on jointly implemented energy projects, their current implementation, and development prospects," the statement read.
The next meeting of the State Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Spheres, to be held in Baku in the coming days, will make a significant contribution to accelerating the implementation of existing projects.
