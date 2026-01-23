Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan increases oil exports to Romania by 1.5 times in 2025

    Energy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 16:09
    Azerbaijan increases oil exports to Romania by 1.5 times in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,112,055.58 tons of oil to Romania, worth $598.454 million.

    According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, this represents a 1.5-fold increase in volume and a 36.7% increase in value compared to 2024.

    Oil exported to Romania accounted for 4.8% of Azerbaijan"s total oil exports.

    oil export Azerbaijan Romania
    Ötən il Azərbaycan Rumıniyaya neft ixracını 1,5 dəfə artırıb
    Азербайджан в 2025 году увеличил экспорт нефти в Румынию в 1,5 раза

    Latest News

    17:32

    Baku Metro, Stadler Rail Group discuss purchase of 300 new wagons

    Infrastructure
    17:18

    Double taxation between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan eliminated

    Finance
    17:11

    Azerbaijani banks exempted from taxes on international transactions through Visa – EXCLUSIVE

    Finance
    16:49

    Hungary won't allow Ukraine to join EU in next 100 years — PM

    Other countries
    16:34

    Trump thrilled with trip to Davos Forum

    Other countries
    16:32

    Baku Higher Oil School tops graduate employment ranking

    Education and science
    16:29

    Azerbaijan represented in event on International Day of Education at UNESCO

    Foreign policy
    16:09

    Azerbaijan increases oil exports to Romania by 1.5 times in 2025

    Energy
    16:07

    Platinum price hits historic record

    Finance
    All News Feed