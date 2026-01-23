Azerbaijan increases oil exports to Romania by 1.5 times in 2025
Energy
- 23 January, 2026
- 16:09
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,112,055.58 tons of oil to Romania, worth $598.454 million.
According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, this represents a 1.5-fold increase in volume and a 36.7% increase in value compared to 2024.
Oil exported to Romania accounted for 4.8% of Azerbaijan"s total oil exports.
Latest News
17:32
Baku Metro, Stadler Rail Group discuss purchase of 300 new wagonsInfrastructure
17:18
Double taxation between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan eliminatedFinance
17:11
Azerbaijani banks exempted from taxes on international transactions through Visa – EXCLUSIVEFinance
16:49
Hungary won't allow Ukraine to join EU in next 100 years — PMOther countries
16:34
Trump thrilled with trip to Davos ForumOther countries
16:32
Baku Higher Oil School tops graduate employment rankingEducation and science
16:29
Azerbaijan represented in event on International Day of Education at UNESCOForeign policy
16:09
Azerbaijan increases oil exports to Romania by 1.5 times in 2025Energy
16:07