Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands
Energy
- 21 November, 2025
- 15:56
Azerbaijan exported 360,687.86 tons of crude oil worth $214.8 million to the Netherlands in January–October 2025, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
Compared with the 10 months of 2024, the export volume rose 2.1 times, while the value increased 1.7 times. The Netherlands accounted for 1.74% of Azerbaijan's total crude oil exports during the reporting period.
Overall, Azerbaijan exported 20.75 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals worth $10.85 billion based on customs declarations in the specified period.
The country's total foreign trade turnover reached $40.86 billion, including $21.64 billion in exports and $19.23 billion in imports during the same period.
Latest News
16:03
Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strikeForeign policy
15:56
Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to NetherlandsEnergy
15:47
Photo
ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in AzerbaijanICT
15:46
Photo
Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keysDomestic policy
15:37
Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreementForeign policy
15:22
Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districtsBusiness
15:15
6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealedIndividual sports
15:06
Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on ArmeniaForeign policy
14:48