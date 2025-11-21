Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

Azerbaijan exported 360,687.86 tons of crude oil worth $214.8 million to the Netherlands in January–October 2025, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

Compared with the 10 months of 2024, the export volume rose 2.1 times, while the value increased 1.7 times. The Netherlands accounted for 1.74% of Azerbaijan's total crude oil exports during the reporting period.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 20.75 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals worth $10.85 billion based on customs declarations in the specified period.

The country's total foreign trade turnover reached $40.86 billion, including $21.64 billion in exports and $19.23 billion in imports during the same period.