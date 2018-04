Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2016, Azerbaijan exported1.699 bln cubic meters of natural gas according to the indicators.

Report informs, it is more by 5.5% than in the same period of 2015.

During the reporting period, the volume of natural gas exports, according to the customs declarations made 301.023 mln cubic meters, equivalent to 44.777 mln USD. This amount is more by 33% than the corresponding figure in 2015.