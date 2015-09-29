Azerbaijan increases exports via northern route by 25%

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to performance calculations, in August Azerbaijan exported 22,166 644.22 tons of crude oil, which is up by 2.73% in comparison with same period last year.
Report informs, referring to the State Statistical Committee, in August, the volume of crude oil exported via BTC (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan) decreased by 3% and amounted to 18 092 965.20 tons.At the same time export volumes via the Baku-Supsa pipeline decreased by 0.5%, amounting to 2 809 029.00 tons.
In August, the northern pipeline (Baku-Novorossiysk) exported 847 107,00 tons of oil, which is by 24.81% more than the same period last year.Crude oil exports by rail decreased by 34.23% and amounted to 417 543.02 tons.This figure is equal to the volume of exports in June.The same figures of the volume of crude oil exports recorded in June and July.
Tural İbadlıNews Author
