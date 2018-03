Baku. December, 1. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported plane fuel in sum of 17,255 thousand tons plane fuel in November of this year. And this is more 2,4 times from the same period of previous year.

Report informs, referring the information given by SOCAR, as of January-November of 2014, the company increased export of plane fuel by 51,9% in comparison with 11 month of previous year and made 176,111 thousand tons.

Plane fuel price in world market as November offered by 750,48 USD per ton and this is reduced in comparison with November, 2013 by 28,2%.