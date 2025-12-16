Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan exports over 22M tons of crude oil in January–November

    Energy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 12:15
    Azerbaijan exports over 22M tons of crude oil in January–November

    Azerbaijan exported 22.13 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks worth $11.52 billion in January–November this year, based on customs declarations, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    Compared with the same months of 2024, the volume of crude oil exports increased by 2.7%, while their value declined by 13.4%.

    Over the first 11 months of the year, crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks accounted for 49.21% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

    Azerbaijan crude oil petroleum products State Customs Committee exports
    Azərbaycan neft ixracını 3 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил экспорт нефти почти на 3%

    Latest News

    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    13:21

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in Pakistan

    Energy
    13:09

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    12:49

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Milli Majlis
    12:37

    Azerbaijan increases oil product exports by almost 30%

    Energy
    All News Feed