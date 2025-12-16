Azerbaijan exports over 22M tons of crude oil in January–November
Energy
- 16 December, 2025
- 12:15
Azerbaijan exported 22.13 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks worth $11.52 billion in January–November this year, based on customs declarations, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
Compared with the same months of 2024, the volume of crude oil exports increased by 2.7%, while their value declined by 13.4%.
Over the first 11 months of the year, crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks accounted for 49.21% of Azerbaijan's total exports.
Latest News
13:29
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperationBusiness
13:21
ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection effortsForeign policy
13:09
Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in PakistanEnergy
13:09
People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative saysDomestic policy
13:02
Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with RussiaRegion
12:49
Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military securityMilli Majlis
12:45
Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with RwandaMilli Majlis
12:39
Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronautsMilli Majlis
12:37