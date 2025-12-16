Azerbaijan exports over 22M tons of crude oil in January–November

Azerbaijan exported 22.13 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks worth $11.52 billion in January–November this year, based on customs declarations, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

Compared with the same months of 2024, the volume of crude oil exports increased by 2.7%, while their value declined by 13.4%.

Over the first 11 months of the year, crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks accounted for 49.21% of Azerbaijan's total exports.