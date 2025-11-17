Azerbaijan exports nearly 588,000 tons of petroleum products in January–October

Azerbaijan exported 587,805.75 tons of petroleum products in January–October 2025, with a total value of $327.76 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

The volume of exported petroleum products increased by 18.6%, and their value rose by 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Petroleum products accounted for 1.51% of Azerbaijan's total exports during this period.

In the ten months of 2025, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade worth $40.86 billion, with exports totaling $21.64 billion and imports $19.23 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 4.9%, while imports grew by 15.6%.