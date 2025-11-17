Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan exports nearly 588,000 tons of petroleum products in January–October

    Energy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 13:33
    Azerbaijan exports nearly 588,000 tons of petroleum products in January–October

    Azerbaijan exported 587,805.75 tons of petroleum products in January–October 2025, with a total value of $327.76 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    The volume of exported petroleum products increased by 18.6%, and their value rose by 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Petroleum products accounted for 1.51% of Azerbaijan's total exports during this period.

    In the ten months of 2025, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade worth $40.86 billion, with exports totaling $21.64 billion and imports $19.23 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 4.9%, while imports grew by 15.6%.

    Azerbaijan petroleum products
    Azərbaycan neft məhsullarının ixracını 19 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил экспорт нефтепродуктов почти на 19%

    Latest News

    14:03

    ITU: Global digital connectivity to require $2.8 trillion by 2030

    ICT
    14:00

    Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital development

    ICT
    13:53

    Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directions

    Infrastructure
    13:51

    ITU eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, ITU chief says

    ICT
    13:50

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volume

    Energy
    13:49

    Azerbaijan to present its urban planning model at WUF13 in 2026

    Foreign policy
    13:38

    COP29 showcased Azerbaijan's leadership in digital development, ITU chief says

    ICT
    13:37

    ANAMA employee injured in landmine explosion

    Incident
    13:33

    Azerbaijan exports nearly 588,000 tons of petroleum products in January–October

    Energy
    All News Feed