Azerbaijan exports nearly 588,000 tons of petroleum products in January–October
Energy
- 17 November, 2025
- 13:33
Azerbaijan exported 587,805.75 tons of petroleum products in January–October 2025, with a total value of $327.76 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
The volume of exported petroleum products increased by 18.6%, and their value rose by 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Petroleum products accounted for 1.51% of Azerbaijan's total exports during this period.
In the ten months of 2025, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade worth $40.86 billion, with exports totaling $21.64 billion and imports $19.23 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 4.9%, while imports grew by 15.6%.
Latest News
14:03
ITU: Global digital connectivity to require $2.8 trillion by 2030ICT
14:00
Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital developmentICT
13:53
Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directionsInfrastructure
13:51
ITU eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, ITU chief saysICT
13:50
Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volumeEnergy
13:49
Azerbaijan to present its urban planning model at WUF13 in 2026Foreign policy
13:38
COP29 showcased Azerbaijan's leadership in digital development, ITU chief saysICT
13:37
ANAMA employee injured in landmine explosionIncident
13:33