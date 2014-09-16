Azerbaijan exported 5.5 billion сubic meters of gas in January-August 2014

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2014, Azerbaijan exported 5.475 bln cubic meters of natural gas.

Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, of this amount 1.324 bln cubic meters for the sum of 225.242 mln dollars were exported on the customs declarations. In monetary terms gas exports reduced to 56.95% comparing with the same period in 2013.

The share of gas in the country's total exports amounted to 1.47%.

In 2013, according to the counters, Azerbaijan exported 7.294 bln cubic meters of natural gas. Of this amount 3.035 bln cubic meters of gas exported on customs for 701.980 mln dollars. Currently, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) supplies gas to Russia, Georgia and Iran for the needs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Also, a consortium of "Shah-Deniz" is exporting natural gas to Turkey via the South Caucasus Pipeline.