Azerbaijan expects Italy and Slovenia to join Black Sea energy project

Azerbaijan expects Italy and Slovenia to join the Black Sea Energy green corridor project, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Italy, Rashad Aslanov, said at the conference titled "From the Caucasus to the Mediterranean" in Rome, according to Report.

"Today, Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly attractive country (as a partner - ed.). If you look at the map, it is clear that Europe's connection with Asia, China and Central Asia inevitably runs through Azerbaijan. We are actively developing infrastructure. This is not only about oil and gas, but also about the electricity cable project that will, in the future, connect Central Asia via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania and Hungary, and then, we hope, to Slovenia and Italy. This is an important project, and its assessment involves the Milan-based Italian company CESI," the ambassador said.

A memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a joint venture for the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe green energy corridor project was signed on July 25, 2023, between Georgia, Hungary, Romania and Azerbaijan.

The Black Sea submarine cable project is the largest infrastructure initiative directly linking Georgia and Romania, connecting the power systems of the South Caucasus and South-Eastern Europe. The submarine cable will stretch more than 1,155 km - including 1,115 km underwater and 40 km on land - with a voltage of 525 kV and a capacity of 1,300 MW. Completion of the undersea electricity cable across the Black Sea is scheduled for 2032.