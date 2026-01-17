Azerbaijan envoy to Georgia meets BP regional president in Tbilisi

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, has met with BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tbilisi, Report informs.

Ambassador Guliyev congratulated Cristofoli on his appointment to the new position and wished him success in his future activities. He spoke about economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, regionally significant projects, and Azerbaijan's role in ensuring development, prosperity and security in the South Caucasus.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's energy policy, the growing interest of foreign partners in the sector, and the strategic importance of ongoing cooperation with BP. Ambassador Guliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring energy security both in the region and across a wider geography.

Cristofoli thanked the ambassador for the warm reception and shared BP's views on prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. He also highly praised Azerbaijan's contribution to regional and international energy security.

The meeting was attended by BP Vice President for the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli and BP Georgia Country Manager Aytan Hajiyeva. The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.