Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan, ECO Clean Energy Center ink Host Country Agreement

    Energy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 16:35
    Azerbaijan, ECO Clean Energy Center ink Host Country Agreement

    A Host Country Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has been signed, Report informs, citing the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Aysel Yagubova, the Executive Director of ECO Clean Energy Center (CECECO).

    The agreement defines the legal status, privileges, and responsibilities of the center in accordance with its charter, regulating the relations between the Center and the host country to ensure the efficient implementation of its functions and tasks.

    The Clean Energy Center plays a vital role as an important platform for promoting and coordinating sustainable energy, energy transition and energy efficiency projects at the national and regional levels. The center's activities will create additional opportunities for national and regional green energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as strengthen the country's role in regional energy processes, including establishing energy connections with Central Asia.

    The Clean Energy Center's location in Baku is a clear indicator of Azerbaijan's commitment to the transition to clean and green energy in the ECO format, as well as its contribution to regional cooperation in this area.

    During the 25th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization, held in Ashgabat on November 27, 2021, the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Center was adopted, and Azerbaijan was selected as the host country for the center.

    Azerbaijan ECO Host Country Agreement Ministry of Energy Parviz Shahbazov Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization
    Photo
    İƏT-in Təmiz Enerji Mərkəzi ilə Ev Sahibi Ölkə Sazişi imzalanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Центр чистой энергии ОЭС подписали Соглашение

    Latest News

    16:47

    Kallas: EU ready to take serious steps to support peace process in South Caucasus

    Region
    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in maritime seminar in Portugal

    Infrastructure
    16:36

    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan expanding tax incentives, strengthening assessment of their effectiveness

    Finance
    16:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, ECO Clean Energy Center ink Host Country Agreement

    Energy
    16:19

    Minister: Share of non-oil and gas revenues in Azerbaijan's budget to reach 70% by 2029

    Finance
    16:15

    Fitch: Azerbaijani banks to shift to more moderate lending growth

    Finance
    16:12

    Facebook loses 62% of its share in Azerbaijan's social media

    ICT
    15:59

    Mirzoyan: Yerevan to continue efforts to institutionalize peace with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has no mechanism to influence prices

    Tourism
    All News Feed