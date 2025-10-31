Azerbaijan, Chinese firm agree on information exchange in renewable energy

Azerbaijan has reached an agreement with a Chinese company on information exchange in the field of renewable energy, Report cites the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

The agreement was concluded during a meeting between SOFAZ Deputy Executive Director Rovshan Javadov, other relevant staff, and a delegation led by Lin Xiaodan, Chairman of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd. (CEEC International).

Under the agreement, SOFAZ and CEEC International will regularly review potential projects and investment opportunities in renewable energy, energy storage, and waste management across the Gulf countries, China, and Southeast Asia, and exchange information regarding these initiatives.

The parties also discussed deepening their cooperation under a Memorandum of Understanding signed on September 8, 2025, identifying new joint investment opportunities and mechanisms for collaboration.

CEEC International is a major industrial conglomerate providing investments and services in energy, water management, cement production, and other large-scale infrastructure sectors in China and internationally. The company manages international business operations and oversees the implementation and cooperation of global projects.