Azerbaijan boosts gas supply to Türkiye by 4%

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 8.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye, marking a 4% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

In September alone, Azerbaijan exported 958.25 million cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye, which is 7.44% less compared to the same month of 2024.

During this period, just over 8.433 billion cubic meters were supplied under long-term agreements, while 368.39 million cubic meters were delivered on a spot basis. In September, exports under long-term agreements amounted to 883.62 million cubic meters, and 74.62 million cubic meters were supplied via spot mechanisms.

Thus, in September, Azerbaijan ranked as the second-largest supplier of natural gas to Türkiye. That month, Azerbaijan accounted for 26.6% of Türkiye's total gas imports.

For comparison, in September of last year, Azerbaijan exported just over 1.035 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye.

In the first nine months of 2025, Türkiye imported a total of more than 41.157 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which is 17.4% more compared to the same period in 2024.

In September, Türkiye imported just over 3.605 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 6.75% more than in September 2024.

Of the total imports in January–September, over 30.707 billion cubic meters (74.61%) were delivered via pipelines, while 10.450 billion cubic meters (25.39%) came in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In September, nearly 3.213 billion cubic meters (89.11%) were imported via pipelines, and 392.64 million cubic meters (10.89%) as LNG.

Russia was Türkiye's largest supplier of natural gas in September, exporting just over 1.447 billion cubic meters – 0.04% more compared to September 2024.

Iran ranked third, supplying 807.41 million cubic meters of gas to Türkiye in September. Compared to the same month of 2024, Iran"s exports increased by 58.02%.

Azerbaijan supplies Türkiye with natural gas extracted from the Shah Deniz field. The gas is delivered to the Turkish market through the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum) and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The first gas reached Türkiye via the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum pipeline in 2007, while commercial deliveries through TANAP began on June 30, 2018.