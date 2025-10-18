Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to France by over 84%

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 165,146 tons of crude oil to France, valued at approximately $83.5 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the volume of exports rose by 84.1%, while the value increased 1.5 times.

Crude oil exports to France accounted for 0.97% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported more than 16.996 million tons of crude oil and related products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $8.939 billion in the initial nine months of 2025.

During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion. Of this, $18.606 billion came from exports and $16.769 billion from imports.