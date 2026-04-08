Azerbaijan and Serbia mull energy cooperation

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X that, together with SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, he held a meeting in Baku with Serbia's Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović.

According to Report, the parties discussed the strategic partnership and the dynamics of economic relations.

"We also discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy, green technologies, infrastructure, industry and investment, including work carried out within the framework of cooperation with SOCAR and potential joint projects," Jabbarov said.