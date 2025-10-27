Azerbaijan and China discuss production and export of green energy

Azerbaijan and China have discussed the production and export of wind energy, both onshore and offshore, as well as solar energy.

According to Report, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X that the discussions took place during a meeting with Lu Xu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited.

"We had a productive meeting with Lu Xu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited, within our comprehensive strategic partnership in the energy sector. During the meeting, we discussed the implementation of priority projects, including the production and export of offshore and onshore wind and solarenergy, the development of transmission networks, the establishment of the Joint Research Center for the Development of Green Energy, and the supply of equipment for solar power plants with a total capacity of 760 MW. We reviewed the current status of the cooperation and discussed the next steps," the minister said.