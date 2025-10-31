Azerbaijan and Bulgaria agree on new steps to deepen cooperation

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have agreed on new measures to deepen bilateral cooperation, Report informs, citing Bulgaria's Ministry of Energy.

The decision was reached following the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Sofia on October 30–31. The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov.

During the discussions, both sides explored concrete steps to further strengthen bilateral relations. The ministers highlighted that the signing of dozens of agreements between the two countries reflects the sustainable progress of their cooperation, with the energy sector remaining a leading area of partnership.

"Azerbaijani gas supplies cover about one-third of Bulgaria's consumption and play a strategic role in ensuring the region's energy security. As one of the first countries to support the Southern Gas Corridor-an important project for Europe-Bulgaria reaffirmed its intention to participate in creating green corridors and promoting sustainable energy transmission from the Caspian region," the ministry said.

The co-chairs emphasized that the Intergovernmental Commission provides a solid foundation for expanding economic ties.

"Energy is a key component of our relations, but we also see potential in other areas such as agriculture, transport, industry, and defense," Stankov noted. He added that the partnership between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan has strategic importance for boosting both economies" competitiveness.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers signed a protocol outlining specific commitments and actions to enhance bilateral cooperation.

In addition, a business forum involving around 100 companies from both countries was held as part of the event. Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Energy, Iva Petrova, noted that such platforms contribute to sustainable partnerships and create new opportunities for businesses.