Azerbaijan advances green energy infrastructure and international links

Azerbaijan is actively modernizing its energy technologies and infrastructure in line with its 2030 and 2050 green energy strategy, Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy, said at the Demo-Day event of the international acceleration program Green and Digital Silk Road, Report informs.

Abdullaev noted that the transition to green energy involves not only the development of alternative generation but also a full-scale modernization of the country's energy system. "Construction of new plants, upgrading existing infrastructure, and strengthening transmission lines are key directions of Azerbaijan's energy policy," he said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is also enhancing its international energy connections. "We have achieved tangible results with energy interconnectors linking the Caspian region, Europe, and Asia. These connections strengthen Azerbaijan's role as a regional energy hub," Abdullaev added.

According to him, new transmission line projects will boost the export of green energy, particularly from wind and solar power plants.