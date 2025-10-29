Average price of Azeri Light oil exceeds $73 per barrel over eight months

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    The average price of Azeri Light oil in January–August 2025 reached $73.1 per barrel, which is 4.4% higher than the figure set in Azerbaijan"s state budget for the current year ($70/barrel).

    According to Report, the highest price of Azeri Light this year was recorded in January ($81.3 per barrel), while the lowest was in May ($66.3).

    For reference, the average export price of Azeri Light oil in 2024 was about $84 per barrel.

    The Azerbaijani government has set the average export price of Azeri Light oil for 2026 at $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light oil prices
    8 ayda "Azeri Light" markalı neftin orta qiyməti 73 dolları ötüb
    Средняя цена нефти Azeri Light за 8 месяцев превысила $73 за баррель

