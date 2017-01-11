Average price of Azerbaijani oil was 45.85 USD/per barrel in 2016

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The average price of "Azeri LT CIF" exported from Azerbaijan to the world market amounted to 45.85 USD/per barrel. Report informs, this is less by 8,89 USD/barrel or 16,24% in comparison with the same period in 2015.
According to the information, lowest price of " Azeri Light " was recorded on January 20 at 28.80 USD/barrel.
The highest price was recorded on December 20 at 57.14 USD/barrel.
Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).
Tural İbadlıNews Author
