Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    AREA: Challenges persist in unlocking Azerbaijan's green energy potential

    Energy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 13:52
    AREA: Challenges persist in unlocking Azerbaijan's green energy potential

    Azerbaijan continues to face challenges in realizing the economic potential of its renewable energy sources, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy, said during the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 held in Baku, Report informs.

    Abdullayev explained that multiple factors affect the implementation of renewable energy projects: "First, there's the issue of potential-both technical and economic. Azerbaijan has substantial technical potential in this area. But the other issue is related to economic potential. It's about whether or not part of this potential can be realized."

    The director emphasized that numerous obstacles hinder the full utilization of this potential: "For instance, a planned renewable energy project may overlap with another initiative in the same area. There are also various limitations offshore. We are working intensively with SOCAR Green to address these issues. Typically, only about 20% of our economic potential is realized in renewable energy projects."

    He added that the second issue is the study of investment, commercial conditions, companies and their portfolios: "This requires a broad and detailed approach. The third component involves technical issues. Based on our analysis, by the end of 2027, Azerbaijan could integrate up to 2 gigawatts of renewable energy into its national grid."

    Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) Javid Abdullayev renewable energy green energy Caspian Energy Forum
    Cavid Abdullayev: "Azərbaycanda "yaşıl enerji" ilə bağlı potensialın reallaşdırılmasında problemlər var"
    Джавид Абдуллаев: Азербайджан сталкивается с проблемами в реализации потенциала ВИЭ

    Latest News

    14:22

    Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Azerbaijan's tolerant environment

    Foreign policy
    14:18

    Belarus deputy prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city

    Other
    14:16

    Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies: Azerbaijan has climate of tolerance

    Foreign policy
    14:14

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan needs clear energy transition plan

    Energy
    14:13

    Agency: Azerbaijan helps unlock tourism potential of ECO member states

    Tourism
    14:07

    Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam Convention

    Business
    14:02

    ADB ready to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan in green investments, carbon markets

    Energy
    14:00

    Ombudsman urges Montenegro to protect rights of detained Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    13:59

    Peskov: Russia highly values results of Putin-Aliyev meeting

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed