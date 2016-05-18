Ambassador: SOCAR Energy is a sample of quality in Ukraine

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Energy Ukraine is now one of the biggest investors in Ukraine.

Report informs, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko said.

"We actively assist and promote the company, as the company today is a sample of quality with its stations, and generally everything related to the fuel and energy complex. We are pleased to say that the number of petrol stations is increasing in Ukraine", the ambassador stressed.

According to him, governments of the two countries actively promote the protection and investment, that is "the most important for the investor."