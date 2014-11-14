​Ambassador Janos Herman: The EU puts hopes on the Caspian region in the matter of Europe's Energy Security

Tbilisi. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic (TAP) Pipelines will allow to export more energy resources from the Caspian region to the European Union. Report informs, this was stated by the EU Ambassador to Georgia Janos Herman on II Caspian Energy Forum opened today in Tbilisi.

According to him, currently the EU imports 53% of all the necessary energy resources. "Moreover, the EU imports 90% of oil and 66% of the required gas. Totally, the EU daily imports energy amounting to 1 billion Euros, that makes 25% of the daily imports of the EU," claimed Herman.

The Ambassador stressed that in this context the EU had been considering various options to reduce volatility. The decrease in electricity demand by 27% and increasing use of alternative and renewable energy sources are also among these solutions.

"It was decided to increase the share of alternative energy sources for another 27% to 2030," said Janos Herman.

According to the representative of the European Union, the recent events in Ukraine were also an important factor for EU to pay attention to the Caspian region.

"Shah Deniz project plays a major role in the creation of the Southern Energy corridor. In addition, we appreciate the role of Turkey, which is in talks with Turkmenistan on Turkmen gas supplies through the southern corridor. We will also hold negotiations on construction of Trans-Caspian pipeline, which will allow to export Turkmen gas to Europe," he said.

Janos Herman also stressed that Georgia would play the role of the energy hub in the issue of EU energy security.